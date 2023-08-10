Lil Tay is Alive, Claims Instagram Was ‘Hacked’

In an unexpected twist to a deeply concerning story, social media sensation Lil Tay, also known as Claire Hope, has disputed recent claims of her and her brother, Jason Tian’s, deaths. Sources close to the young influencer suggest that the distressing announcement, which shook fans and followers, originated from her hacked Instagram account, Your Content is learning.
Lil Tay emerged recently to inform TMZ of a startling revelation: she’s alive and well. “I want to make it clear that my brother and I are safe and alive, but I’m completely heartbroken, and struggling to even find the right words to say,” she shared with the outlet.
Following a whirlwind of emotions and reactions, a post had appeared on Lil Tay’s Instagram just a day earlier, allegedly from her family, indicating her and her brother’s untimely demise.
The post lamented the “unbearable loss” and expressed how unexpected the news was. Yet, in a twist, Lil Tay disclosed to TMZ that her Instagram was breached.
She stated, “My Instagram account was compromised by a 3rd party and used to spread jarring misinformation and rumors regarding me, to the point that even my name was wrong,” clarifying that her actual name is Tay Tian, not ‘Claire Hope’.”
