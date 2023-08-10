O.J. Simpson Speaks Out on His Prison Experience and Henry Ruggs’ Sentencing

In a recent video posted on Twitter, former NFL star O.J. Simpson shared his thoughts and insights on the recent sentencing of former Raiders’ player, Henry Ruggs, Your Content is first to report. Ruggs was sentenced to a 3 to 10-year prison term following a tragic DUI incident where he drove at speeds over 155 MPH, leading to the untimely death of 23-year-old Tina Tintor and her dog.

“Hey, Twitter world, it’s me, yours truly. I did a tweet yesterday regarding Henry Ruggs. His sentence, I wasn’t really focusing on his sentence. It was more common on my sentence,” Simpson began, referring to his own time incarcerated in Las Vegas. He continued by explaining the initial stages of prison life, “You know, what they do is they send you up to a place called High Desert. It’s a near prison here, and they put you in what they call holding lockdown. We call it the fish tank. And it’s the worst part.”

This is what he's going through.

Simpson detailed the challenges faced during the early days in prison, “they put you in a room, they give you absolutely nothing, I mean, nothing.” Relating to his own experience, Simpson said, “after about three days, I went crazy. I mean, I literally said, guys, I need help.” During his time, a pastor provided him with a Bible which he read in its entirety over the next seven days, though he found some parts tough and surprisingly violent.

Speaking about Ruggs’ future prison experience, Simpson speculated, “I would think he’s a celebrity. He may go where I went.” He went on to describe the relative comfort of where he was placed compared to the initial “fish tank”, where “the food is decent, and all he has to do is go there, do the programming, which is things like victim impact and stuff.”

Simpson also commented on Ruggs’ potential return to the NFL, “He’ll only be 27. I think everybody should deserve a second chance. I really do.” He referenced the case of Ray Rice, the former NFL player involved in a domestic violence incident, as a comparison.

Simpson concluded his video by expressing his hopes for Ruggs, “I’m praying for Henry.” He then shifted gears, adding, “Hey, fantasy football come up.”