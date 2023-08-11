Detroit Police Officer Shot, Perimeter Established

Authorities in Wayne County are responding to reports of a police officer shot in Detroit, Michigan, Your Content has learned.

Police responded to the incident at Whitehill St & Morang Ave in Detroit just after midnight.

Latest Updates

1:34 a.m.: The Chief of the Department has arrived at the hospital. The manhunt persists with the assistance of Air Support, Drones, and K9 units. Extra police units are on standby at local hospitals in case an injured suspect seeks treatment on their own.

12:26 a.m.: Night command has requested additional units from across the city to secure the area, directing all Strike Force units from platoons 1 and 3 to converge on the scene.

12:21 a.m.: Michigan State Police K-9 units are now responding. Officer reports he did exchange gunfire with the suspect, seeking three total perps on foot. Perps are believed to be in the rear alleys of the vacants.

Initial Report: According to preliminary details from police dispatch communications, a Detroit Police Department officer from the 9th precinct reported he had been shot in the thigh. The officer is conscious and being transported to St. John’s in a cruiser.

Police requested aviation units, one of which, Air 2, is currently overhead. They are seeking three males on a red moped. Multiple shots were fired at the scene.

A perimeter has been established, extending two blocks in every direction. The suspects are reportedly on foot, heading north from Morang.

There are no arrests at this time and no weapons have been recovered.

This is a developing breaking news story. It will be updated momentarily.