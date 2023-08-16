Burglary Alarm: One Detained in Irvington Apartment Incident

Authorities in Essex County have been alerted to a burglary taking place in Irvington, New Jersey, Your Content is learning.

Early information from police communications indicates a burglary report was received earlier today on the 1700 block of Walker Avenue.

Upon their arrival, officers discovered one person inside an unoccupied apartment. This individual is now in police custody.

Details regarding the person’s identity or possible charges they might face have not been released.

As of now, no injuries have been reported, and there’s no mention of other suspects.

Stay tuned as this breaking news story continues to unfold. Updates will be provided shortly.