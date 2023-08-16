Child Drowning Reported in Islip Terrace, New York

Authorities in Suffolk County have been alerted to a tragic incident involving a child in New York, sources report, Your Content is learning.

Earlier today, emergency services were dispatched to the 800 block of Greenlawn Avenue in Islip Terrace, shortly after 2 p.m.

Initial reports from local police communications indicate a 5-year-old boy unfortunately drowned. Officers on the scene quickly assisted EMS in rushing the child to Southside Hospital.

Details regarding the child’s current condition remain scarce at this time.

This is an unfolding breaking news report. Further updates will be provided as they become available.