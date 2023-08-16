Female Injured in Passaic County, New Jersey Trauma Incident

Officials in Passaic County have rushed to the scene of a significant trauma incident in New Jersey, Your Content is learning.

Earlier today, law enforcement arrived at the crossroads of Goffle Road and Macfarlan Avenue in Hawthorne, New Jersey, following reports coming in sometime shortly after 2 p.m.

Initial details provided by the police dispatch communications reveal that the attending officers are aiding a female victim with a deep 4-inch cut in her arm. Emergency personnel at the location are applying pressure to mitigate the bleeding. As of now, there’s no confirmation of a tourniquet being used.

The circumstances leading to the injury remain unclear, and no other involved individuals have been mentioned.

Stay with us for more updates on this unfolding news event.