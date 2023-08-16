Authorities in Bergen County have received alerts about a transformer explosion in East Rutherford, New Jersey, as Your Content is now aware, Your Content is learning.

Earlier today, police were called to an incident at the 25 block of East Union Avenue in East Rutherford, just after 1 p.m.

Initial reports from police communications suggest a transformer exploded at the specified location.

Officers from the local police department are actively assessing the scene.

So far, there haven’t been reports of any injuries or subsequent damages.

This story is still unfolding. More updates to follow shortly.