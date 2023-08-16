Unusual Brooklyn Bank Scene: Man in White Hazmat Attempts Heist

Authorities in Kings County are currently addressing a reported bank robbery incident in Brooklyn, New York, Your Content is learning.

Earlier today, just after 2 p.m., officers were called to a financial institution situated on the 1400 block of Mermaid Avenue in Brooklyn.

Based on the initial reports shared by the police, a man, identified as of black descent, approached bank staff with a note, all while dressed in a striking white hazmat suit.

Interestingly, the event concluded without any money being withdrawn or taken.

As of now, no arrests have been made, and law enforcement continues their investigation.

Update

The latest information reveals that a Level 1 mobilization was called regarding the incident. The suspect is described as a 6-foot male of black descent, notably wearing a white hazmat suit.

At this time, the circumstances surrounding the Level 1 call remain under scrutiny. Investigations are ongoing, and authorities are urging the public to remain alert.

__

