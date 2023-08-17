Friday, August 18, 2023
Glendale Retail Heist: One Culprit in Custody, Another Still at Large

Glendale Retail Heist: One Culprit in Custody, Another Still at Large.
Photo: Glendale Police Department

Recent events have seen the Glendale police department making a significant arrest, Your Content has learned.

Ivan Isaac Ramirez, aged 23 and hailing from Los Angeles, has been taken into custody for his alleged involvement in the audacious burglary at the Yves Saint Laurent outlet located in the Americana at Brand mall. The incident, which transpired on Aug. 8, witnessed merchandise worth approximately $400,000 being stolen.

Meanwhile, another suspect, Brianna Jimenez, 21, remains elusive.

Los Angeles has been witnessing a spike in such organized retail thefts. The incident at Yves Saint Laurent, where surveillance cameras recorded nearly 30 individuals participating, is a testament to the gravity of the situation.

“We are committed to ensuring that all involved are brought to justice,” remarked Glendale Police Chief Many Cid. Mayor Karen Bass, during a media briefing, emphasized, “The safety of our residents, whether they are shopping or managing businesses, is paramount.”

Governor Gavin Newsom also shared his perspective, endorsing the actions being undertaken and highlighting the state’s dedication to ensuring safety.

To counteract the rising tide of retail thefts, an Organized Retail Crimes Task Force has been set up in Los Angeles County. This body will comprise representatives from various policing agencies, including the LAPD, the LA County Sheriff’s Department, and even federal bodies such as the FBI.

Collaboration with legal prosecutors will also be a key feature of this task force. Deputy Chief Kris Pitcher shed light on the task force’s modus operandi, mentioning a specialized team of investigators, advanced surveillance mechanisms, and a hotline for the public to report such crimes.

He also alluded to other significant thefts in the region, emphasizing the critical nature of the issue.

The establishment of the Organized Retail Crimes Task Force is a pivotal move in Los Angeles’ strategy to combat the surge in retail thefts.

The initiative has been well-received, with Councilwoman Traci Park lauding the efforts and stressing the significance of safeguarding businesses and the general public.

