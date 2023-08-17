Police in Delaware County Probe Shooting: Area Sealed Off for Public Safety

The Clifton Heights Borough Police Department is actively investigating a shooting scene at Baltimore and Marple Aves on the north side, Your Content is first to report.

Residents and travelers are being advised to steer clear of the area due to closures for both vehicles and pedestrians.

As of now, the specifics regarding the incident, such as the number of victims or the circumstances leading up to the shooting, have not been made public.

The situation is still unfolding, and the police department is diligently working to gather more details and to ensure the safety of the community.

“The CHPD is investigating an active shooting scene at Baltimore and Marple Aves on the north side.” Clifton Heights Borough Police wrote on Facebook. Please avoid the area as it is closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic.

Please note that these details are based on preliminary reports. Your Content has reached out to law enforcement for additional information. It is important to keep in mind that initial police comments may include unconfirmed information. The story will be updated to include official updates from law enforcement as soon as details become available.

This is a developing breaking news story. It will be updated momentarily.