Clifton Heights Police on the Hunt for Homicide Suspect.

The Clifton Heights Borough Police Department has issued an alert for Birchett Lamont King, born March 4, 1998, in relation to a homicide that transpired on August 17, 2023, around 4:42 pm within Clifton Heights Borough, Your Content has learned.

After the incident, King is suspected to have made his escape in a Dodge Durango, shaded dark gray. The vehicle is distinguished by its sunroof, tinted windows, front hood air intake scoops, and a potential tinted license plate cover. The registration specifics of this vehicle remain undisclosed.

“Given that the weapon used in the murder hasn’t been located, King is deemed to be armed and highly dangerous,” stated St. Ryan Berry from the Clifton Heights Police Department. “We implore the community to be cautious and promptly report any relevant information.”

The Clifton Heights Borough Police Department is appealing to the public for any leads on King’s location or details about the incident. They can reach out to St. Ryan Berry at 610-623-3242 or [email protected].

The safety and cooperation of the community are paramount in this ongoing investigation.