Pop Icons Selena Gomez and Miley Cyrus to Drop New Singles Next Week

The pop world is abuzz with excitement as Selena Gomez and Miley Cyrus both announced their respective single releases for August 25, Your Content has learned.

Selena Gomez, sharing a snippet of her journey towards her next album “SG3”, hinted at an interim treat for her fans. “Y’all have been asking for new music for a while. While I’m refining the finishing touches on SG3, I felt it was time to share a spirited tune I penned some time ago, just right as summer’s swan song.”

Meanwhile, Miley Cyrus is offering more than just a song. Alongside the release of “Endless Summer Vacation”, fans can look forward to a heartfelt retrospective interview airing a day before on ABC.

Miley expressed: “This August 25th marks the debut of ‘USED TO BE YOUNG’. As I usher in this new track, join me for a deep dive into memories from my past three decades during the Endless Summer Vacation (backyard sessions) on ABC. Every note of this song is my way of saying thanks to the fans who’ve been with me through thick and thin.”

Both announcements have set social media platforms alight with excitement, speculations, and friendly banter on which song might clinch the top spot. Regardless of charts, August 25 is shaping up to be a melodious day for pop enthusiasts.

