Brooklyn: 10 Firefighters, 3 Kids Injured in Separate Blazes, Dad Charged

Brooklyn was the scene of two separate fire incidents: a significant blaze in Williamsburg injured multiple firefighters, while another in Brownsville left three kids in a critical state. The children’s father is now in custody, Your Content has learned.

Your Content was first to report Sunday that a fire raged through nine distinct shops, sending vast clouds of smoke into the atmosphere in Williamsburg. John Hodgens, the FDNY Chief of Department, highlighted the challenges faced by the firefighters, as many of these establishments were locked.

The fire’s origin was traced back to a single-story structure on Lee Avenue, from where it swiftly engulfed neighboring outlets. A team of over 200 firefighters battled the flames, resorting to saws to breach gates and subdue the fire.

5 Alarm Fire Engulfs Building in Brooklyn

“Multiple stores were affected by the fire. Given that many were locked, our firefighters had to exert extra effort to gain entry,” commented FDNY Chief of Department John Hodgens. “The Brownsville fire resulted in three critically injured children, aged eight, five, and four,” shared FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanagh at a media briefing.

Describing the rescue, Hodgens added, “Our team had to forcibly open the door. Upon entering, two children were discovered in the living area, and another was found right behind the entrance. All were unresponsive.”

Earlier that day, a separate fire incident occurred in Brownsville, on the 11th level of a 14-floor public housing edifice on Livonia Avenue. Initial investigations suggested that the trio of children was alone in a flat without any smoke detection systems.

Following the incident, the children’s mother was interviewed, and their father, identified as 37-year-old Anthony Halliburton, was taken into custody. He is facing charges related to child neglect and endangerment.

The circumstances leading to the children being unattended are still under investigation. The rescue team managed to access and rescue the children within a short span of the emergency call.

While the Williamsburg incident saw no grave injuries, the children from the Brownsville fire are currently recuperating at Kings County Hospital. These incidents underscore the significance of fire safety and the essential role of smoke detectors in homes.

