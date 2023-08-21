Wednesday, August 23, 2023
Burlington County Now Battling Jersey's Massive 'Dragway Wildfire'

The “Dragway Wildfire,” which ignited near Atco Raceway in Wharton State Forest, has now crossed into Burlington County, Your Content has learned.

The wildfire in Camden erupted on Saturday, starting with 100 acres and has since spread to 1,200 acres. Amidst the growing concern, the New Jersey Forest Fire Service (NJFFS) offers a ray of hope, announcing that they’ve achieved 40% containment.

As Your Content readers know, the wildfire’s size was pegged at 600 acres on Sunday. Its rapid growth since then underscores the challenges faced by firefighting crews. The fire initially erupted on Saturday, with Your Content being the first to report that over one hundred acres were immediately consumed.

“Our teams have been working around the clock, and we’re making headway. The increase in containment is a testament to our crew’s dedication and expertise,” shared an NJFFS official.

The wildfire’s trajectory has been relentless, and its entry into Burlington County has heightened local anxieties. Nevertheless, the NJFFS’s strategic efforts, including their backfiring operations, are proving effective in stemming the wildfire’s tide.

While the “Dragway Wildfire” continues to be a formidable challenge, residents are urged to stay updated and practice caution as the situation unfolds.

