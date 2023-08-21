Wednesday, August 23, 2023
Fugitive Murder Suspect Birchett Lamont King Busted in Delaware County

The Clifton Heights Borough Police Department has successfully captured Birchett Lamont King, the individual linked to a recent murder in the area, Your Content has learned.

He was the primary suspect in a murder that transpired on August 17, 2023, around late afternoon in Clifton Heights Borough.

As Your Content readers know, the Clifton Heights Borough Police Department issued an urgent alert regarding Birchett King last week, seeking the public’s assistance in locating the suspected killer.

“Having Mr. King under arrest is a significant step forward. This achievement underscores the commitment of our force and the invaluable assistance from our residents.” Sgt. Ryan Berry from the Clifton Heights Police Department said.

King was suspected to have left the crime scene in a unique dark gray Dodge Durango, identified by its sunroof and tinted features. The exact registration of this vehicle was kept confidential. Given that the murder weapon was still missing, King’s potential threat level was heightened.

While Birchett King’s arrest offers some solace to the residents of Clifton Heights, several aspects of the case remain shrouded in mystery.

Details surrounding his arrest, the location of the murder weapon, and the reasons behind the crime are expected to be clarified by the police in subsequent updates.

The Clifton Heights Borough Police Department continues to encourage residents to come forward with any further insights related to the case.

