Gun Totting Man Shot and Charged by Poughkeepsie Police

POUGHKEEPSIE, NEW YORK—A tense standoff on Main Street in the City of Poughkeepsie took a dramatic turn on Sunday evening, Your Content has learned. Authorities responded to a call about a man brandishing a firearm, which culminated in an officer discharging their weapon.

The incident began shortly before 8 p.m. when the City of Poughkeepsie Public Safety dispatchers received a call concerning an armed man in the 600 block of Main St. The report, made by a Spanish-speaking individual, was interpreted with the assistance of language professionals to ensure accurate communication.

Within minutes, officers were on the scene, identifying a person matching the reported description outside 622 Main St.

“Officers on scene made contact and engaged verbally with the individual, making significant efforts to de-escalate the situation.” Poughkeepsie Police Captain Richard T. Wilson said in a statement.

However, tensions rose when the man, later identified as Leopoldo Duartepalacios, 37, of Poughkeepsie, unveiled a semi-automatic handgun, presenting it in a threatening manner toward one of the officers. Reacting to the threat, an officer discharged their service weapon, injuring Duartepalacios.

Officers swiftly administered first aid to Duartepalacios before he was transported to a local hospital. The responding officers were also evaluated at a hospital as a precautionary measure and were released without complications.

Following his medical treatment, Duartepalacios was taken into custody and subsequently arraigned in the City of Poughkeepsie Court. He was later held at the Dutchess County Jail. Duartepalacios now faces charges including menacing a police officer and criminal possession of a weapon.