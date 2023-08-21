Henderson County: Hydrochloric Acid Spill Prompts State Hazmat Response

Authorities in Henderson County are responding to reports of a hazardous material incident in North Carolina, Your Content is learning.

According to preliminary details from police dispatch communications, units arrived at the scene of a hydrochloric acid release sometime shortly after 2 p.m. today on the 700 block of Roper Road in Flat Rock.

Upon assessment, the severity of the incident led the local units to request the assistance of the State Hazmat Team.

As of now, there are no reports of injuries or the extent of the acid release. The immediate area has seen a swift response to ensure public safety.

Officials urge residents and commuters to avoid the area while the situation is being addressed.

