Featured

Poughkeepsie’s Horror: Man Beaten by Bat, Knifed, and Mowed Down in Broad Daylight

Reading time: 1 Minutes
POUGHKEEPSIE, NEW YORK—A chaotic disturbance erupted on Sunday leading to multiple assaults, vehicular accidents, and the arrest of two individuals, Your Content has learned.

According to the Poughkeepsie Police Department, the disturbance began at around 3:10 pm near Pershing Avenue Park. As Your Content was first to report, chaos escalated, culminating in two vehicles driving against the flow of traffic on the westbound arterial east of Pershing Avenue. One of these vehicles struck two individuals and another car.

During the disturbance, several people were assaulted, with one individual experiencing a particularly brutal assault. This person was stabbed with a knife, hit with a bat, and struck by one of the vehicles driving in the wrong direction. The individual, whose identity remains unknown, was rushed to Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital and is currently listed in critical condition.

Another victim was also struck by the wrong-way vehicle and was transported to the same hospital. Fortunately, he received treatment and was subsequently released.

The Poughkeepsie Police Department has arrested two individuals in connection with the incident. Rakim Paulin, a 43-year-old Beacon resident, faces charges of multiple counts of felony assault. Jeremy Taylor, 40, a resident of the City of Poughkeepsie, has been charged with felony assault. Both individuals are being held pending their arraignment.

Given the public nature of the disturbance, multiple witnesses were present, and some may have recorded the incident on video. The police are urging anyone who witnessed the event or has video footage of the altercation to come forward and contact the City of Poughkeepsie Police at 845-451-7577.

