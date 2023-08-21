Truck Fire Halts Traffic on US-206 in Morris County

Morris County officials are on the scene following a report of a truck in flames in Chester, New Jersey, Your Content is learning.

Early details from the police dispatch note that units were dispatched to the fire shortly after 9 p.m. tonight, specifically on the 1500 block of US-206.

As a result of the incident, police have closed off US-206 between Duffy Road and Hillside Road.

Details on potential injuries or the root cause of the fire are not yet available.

Travelers are urged to take alternate routes and steer clear of the area.