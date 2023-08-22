‘Bomb Threats’ Reported at Various Target Stores in New Jersey

Police in New Jersey are swarming various Target stores after receiving reports of ‘multiple bomb threats,’ Your Content is learning.

At approximately 03:58 PM today, law enforcement sources told Your Content they received bomb threats directed at multiple Target stores located in North Brunswick Township in Middlesex County. One of the affected addresses is 101 Grand Ave.

As a precautionary measure, the buildings have been evacuated to ensure the safety of the employees and customers. Authorities are on the scene and working diligently to determine the credibility of these threats.

The motivation behind these threats remains unclear, and investigations are ongoing. Residents and visitors are advised to avoid the area until further notice.

As Your Content readers know, officials in Maryland are investigating a series of ‘swatting’ incidents in Montgomery County.

Authorities indicated a connection between a bomb threat made Tuesday to an area school and a swatting episode on Aug. 18 at Montgomery Mall.

‘Swatting’ refers to the act of misleadingly summoning emergency responders to an individual’s residence as a prank or harassment.

We will continue to provide updates on this developing story as more information becomes available.