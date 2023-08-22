Wednesday, August 23, 2023
Wednesday, August 23, 2023
Wednesday, August 23, 2023
NEWS FLASH

‘Bomb Threats’ Reported at Various Target Stores in New Jersey

By Your Content Staff

Sign up with Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or email us.

Police in New Jersey are swarming various Target stores after receiving reports of ‘multiple bomb threats,’ Your Content is learning.

At approximately 03:58 PM today, law enforcement sources told Your Content they received bomb threats directed at multiple Target stores located in North Brunswick Township in Middlesex County. One of the affected addresses is 101 Grand Ave.

As a precautionary measure, the buildings have been evacuated to ensure the safety of the employees and customers. Authorities are on the scene and working diligently to determine the credibility of these threats.

The motivation behind these threats remains unclear, and investigations are ongoing. Residents and visitors are advised to avoid the area until further notice.

As Your Content readers know, officials in Maryland are investigating a series of ‘swatting’ incidents in Montgomery County.

Authorities indicated a connection between a bomb threat made Tuesday to an area school and a swatting episode on Aug. 18 at Montgomery Mall.

‘Swatting’ refers to the act of misleadingly summoning emergency responders to an individual’s residence as a prank or harassment.

We will continue to provide updates on this developing story as more information becomes available.

Have a story or news tip? Your Content PAYS for exclusives, photos or videos. Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or email us.

Your Content's News Flash Disclaimer

Information in this article is based on initial reports and is subject to change as more details emerge. While we strive for accuracy, breaking news situations evolve rapidly, and some details reported may later be updated or corrected. We recommend checking back or referring to official sources for the most up-to-date information. Your trust is paramount, and we commit to providing the most accurate coverage possible

News Flash on Your Content: What It Means

When Your Content releases a news flash, it signifies an unfolding event that demands immediate public attention. This could range from a major traffic disruption due to a severe accident to an active emergency situation like a shooting. As the situation develops, if it merits broader coverage, we transition the story from a News Flash to Breaking News, and eventually, to its relevant category. News Flashes are promptly updated only when there's a crucial, real-time development. If a follow-up is necessary, we ensure a link back to the original flash for context. Readers should treat News Flashes as real-time alerts, understanding that the rapid pace of breaking events might lead to initial inaccuracies. While Your Content is committed to accuracy, the evolving nature of live news means details can change. Hence, it's advisable to await further confirmations before taking any action based on a news flash. Importantly, our news flashes are sourced directly from official channels like law enforcement or real-time police communications, not unverified tips.

News Flash on Your Content: What It Means

A news flash is a journalistic tool used to convey urgent and breaking events. The term itself underscores the urgency, suggesting that reporters are ready to "flash" or interrupt regular programming to bring you the latest. However, given the rapid nature of such news, details can evolve or change. It's always wise to approach news flashes as preliminary reports, awaiting further updates or confirmations for a complete picture.

About us

POLICIES

Support

Get In Touch

National Coverage

Global Coverage

#MeToo

Politics

Special Reports

Local

Coronavirus

Entertainment

CRIME & JUSTICE

PODCASTS

Your Scoop

COMING...

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Your Content, published by Original Media Group Corporation, is an educational not-for-profit media organization of artists and journalists incorporated in Pennsylvania.