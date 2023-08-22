Cops Baffled as Brick of Cocaine Washes Ashore at Crandon Park Beach

Miami-Dade police are currently investigating the discovery of a brick of cocaine that washed ashore on Crandon Park Beach nearby Key Biscayne, Your Content has learned. The incident occurred on a Monday afternoon and has prompted law enforcement to take immediate action.

Detective Argemis Colome, the spokesperson for the Miami-Dade Police Department, confirmed that the investigation is centered around the park’s location at 4000 Crandon Boulevard.

However, when approached by Your Content, officials noted specific details regarding the quantity and value of the cocaine have not been disclosed at this time.

Upon receiving the report, Miami-Dade police officers responded promptly to the scene. The lifeguard station became a focal point for law enforcement’s activities as they secured the area and collected evidence.

Authorities are urging individuals who possess any relevant information to come forward. The Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers hotline, reachable at 305-471-8477, has been established for this purpose, emphasizing the importance of community involvement in the ongoing investigation.