Wednesday, August 23, 2023
Wednesday, August 23, 2023
Wednesday, August 23, 2023
Featured

Cops Baffled as Brick of Cocaine Washes Ashore at Crandon Park Beach

By Your Content Staff

»

Published

»

Reading time: Less Than 1 Minutes
Modified

Sign up with Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or email us.

Miami-Dade police are currently investigating the discovery of a brick of cocaine that washed ashore on Crandon Park Beach nearby Key Biscayne, Your Content has learned. The incident occurred on a Monday afternoon and has prompted law enforcement to take immediate action.

Detective Argemis Colome, the spokesperson for the Miami-Dade Police Department, confirmed that the investigation is centered around the park’s location at 4000 Crandon Boulevard.

However, when approached by Your Content, officials noted specific details regarding the quantity and value of the cocaine have not been disclosed at this time.

Upon receiving the report, Miami-Dade police officers responded promptly to the scene. The lifeguard station became a focal point for law enforcement’s activities as they secured the area and collected evidence.

Authorities are urging individuals who possess any relevant information to come forward. The Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers hotline, reachable at 305-471-8477, has been established for this purpose, emphasizing the importance of community involvement in the ongoing investigation.

Your Content is a publication centered around breaking news, trends, and true crime investigations. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

Musk Sues!

Musk Fights Back: Legal Action Against Misleading Hate Incident Reports

Contradicting recent assertions from certain politicians and non-profit organizations funded by George Soros, new statistics reveal an uptick in societal tolerance toward minority groups.

Rudy Giuliani’s Fulton County Mugshot Released

Rudy Giuliani’s mugshot has been publicly released as part of an ongoing Georgia probe into state felony charges.
Farewell Funk!

Wrestling Legend Terry Funk Passes Away

The professional wrestling community is grappling with the loss of Terry Funk, a seminal figure in the sport.
Trump Talk!

Carlson to Air Interview with Ex-President Trump Hours Before GOP Debate

Tucker Carlson, the anchor of the popular show "Tucker Carlson Tonight," has revealed that he will host an exclusive sit-down with former U.S. President Donald Trump.

About us

POLICIES

Support

Get In Touch

National Coverage

Global Coverage

#MeToo

Politics

Special Reports

Local

Coronavirus

Entertainment

CRIME & JUSTICE

PODCASTS

Your Scoop

COMING...

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Your Content, published by Original Media Group Corporation, is an educational not-for-profit media organization of artists and journalists incorporated in Pennsylvania.