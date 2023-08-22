Wednesday, August 23, 2023
Dragway Wildfire Containment Rises to 85%: 1,500 Acres Burning

The “Dragway Wildfire” burning near Atco Dragway in Wharton State Forest, Camden County, has seen significant containment efforts, with the New Jersey Forest Fire Service (NJFFS) now reporting an 85% containment rate, Your Content has learned.

Previously, the wildfire had spread to 1,200 acres and crossed into Burlington County. As of the latest update, the fire remains at 1,500 acres. The containment area has expanded to include regions of Medford and Shamong in Burlington County. The fire had initially ignited near Atco Raceway in Wharton State Forest, and its rapid growth had raised concerns among local communities.

“Today, containment lines on the fire perimeter will continue to be improved by Forest Fire Service crews,” the NJFFS stated in their update. They further added, “An observational flight this morning indicated that there are internal pockets of unburned fuel that will continue to burn today.”

For the safety of the public and the firefighting crews, Jackson Road will remain closed until further notice. Fortunately, no structures are currently threatened, and there have been no evacuations. The NJFFS has also issued a reminder to the public about the dangers of flying drones in fire zones, emphasizing, “No Drones in Fire Zones – If YOU fly, WE can’t!”

The NJFFS continues to work diligently to manage and contain the “Dragway Wildfire.” The public is encouraged to stay informed and follow updates from official sources. For more information and to understand wildfire terminology, residents can visit the official NJFFS Facebook page.

Helpful Wildfire Terminology:

  • Wildfire: An uncontrolled fire burning in various types of land vegetation. A wildfire is termed a “major wildfire” once it surpasses 100 acres.
  • Containment: Indicates the percentage of the fireline that has been successfully completed.
  • Backfire: An intentional fire set by Forest Fire Service staff along the fireline’s interior edge to consume fuel in a wildfire’s path or alter its convection column’s direction.
  • Fireline: The section of a containment or control line cleared down to mineral soil.

Your Content is a publication centered around breaking news, trends, and true crime investigations. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

