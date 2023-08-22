Ex Police Chief James Burke Arrested Amid Rex Heuermann Probe

Former Suffolk County Police Chief James Burke, a convicted criminal, has been taken into custody earlier today, Your Content is being told. The reasons for his arrest remain undisclosed at this time.
Officials say at approximately 10:15 a.m., Burke was arrested at the Suffolk County Vietnam Veterans Memorial Park.
Burke, the former Police Chief of Suffolk County, New York, once spearheaded the investigation into the Gilgo Beach serial killer case.
Burke has been charged with offering a sex act, public lewdness, indecent exposure, and criminal solicitation, with additional potential charges pending.
According to officials, Suffolk County Park Ranger’s Targeted Response Unit arrested Burke.
Burke has had a checkered past with the law. He was previously convicted in 2012 for beating a suspect in police custody and covering it up.
Authorities have not yet released a statement regarding the details of Burke’s arrest, and it remains to be seen when formal charges will be pressed against him.
Burke's tenure has been marred by controversies. Notably, in 2012, he was convicted of beating a suspect while in police custody and subsequently orchestrating a cover-up of the incident. For that crime, Burke was sentenced to 46 months in prison.
