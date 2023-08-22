Major Collision Calls for 6 Ambulances, 2 Helicopters in Valley Falls

Officials in Rensselaer County are currently on the scene of a significant traffic accident in Valley Falls, New York, Your Content is learning.

Early information from police communications reveals that units were dispatched to an incident on the 2600 block of NY-7 just after 2 p.m. today.

Upon reaching the location, first responders immediately called for six ambulances and two Medevac helicopters, suggesting the situation’s gravity.

Reports also emphasize that three individuals are critically injured and require prompt extrication. The exact count of those involved is still being determined.

Earlier, there was a notification about a vehicle accident assessment, but it’s unclear if this is linked to the major collision.

This news is still emerging. More updates will follow soon.