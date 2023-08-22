Norfolk County: Crews Battle House Fire with Barricaded Subject in Home

Norfolk County authorities are on the scene of a significant fire paired with a barricade situation in Randolph, Massachusetts, Your Content is learning.

Initial reports from police dispatch communications highlight that emergency services were alerted to the situation on the 10 block of Moulton Street shortly after 11:30 p.m. tonight.

First responders, upon reaching the location, identified a 1.5 story wood frame house fully engulfed in flames. The team initiated immediate defensive actions to control the situation.

Complicating the scene further, reports indicated an individual inside the property refusing to exit. The specifics concerning this barricaded individual remain unclear at this time.

Presently, details regarding the well-being of the barricaded person and the extent of property damage are not available.

