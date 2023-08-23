Active Shooter: Man Facing Eviction Targets Police in Pittsburgh

Local authorities in Allegheny County are currently addressing an active shooter situation in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Your Content is learning.
Latest Updates
Update 5:50 p.m.: authorities have confirmed that the suspect involved in the incident is now deceased. The confirmation comes after an intense operation carried out by law enforcement agencies.
Update 12:36 p.m.: Police have established a perimeter around the area where the incident is unfolding. The individual involved continues to fire at officers on the scene. Authorities have confirmed that one officer has sustained a non-life-threatening injury during the ongoing situation.
Initial Report: Initial information from police dispatch reveals that law enforcement arrived at the intersection of North Mathilda Street and Broad Street earlier this morning shortly after 11 a.m. Nearby in Garfield, officers were already investigating reports of a disturbance that involved multiple shots being fired, potentially from multiple shooters, at around 11:37 a.m.
Minutes after arriving on the scene, the police were targeted by an individual who discharged a high number of rounds at them, following an eviction attempt. Presently, there’s no information on the status of the officers nor is there any identification of potential suspects.
No arrests have been carried out, and law enforcement has yet to recover any weapons involved in the incidents.
This article will be updated as more information becomes available.
