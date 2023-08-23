Wednesday, August 23, 2023
Wednesday, August 23, 2023
Wednesday, August 23, 2023
Featured

Randolph Man Arrested After Multiple Fires Set During Police Standoff

By Your Content Staff

»

Published

»

Reading time: 1 Minutes
Modified
Randolph Man Arrested After Multiple Fires Set During Police Standoff.
Photo: WHDH/ Boston 25 News

Sign up with Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or email us.

A male suspect was apprehended after an extended 8-hour face-off with law enforcement in Randolph, Massachusetts, Your Content has learned.

The individual is accused of breaking into a derelict residence at 11 Moulton St. and igniting it on three separate occasions during the standoff. The residence had been previously declared unsafe due to a fire that broke out weeks earlier.

As Your Content readers know, the Randolph police department issued a public warning about an “active situation” near Moulton Street, advising both drivers and walkers to avoid the area. The face-off commenced on Sunday evening when the suspect entered the residence, which had been previously marked as unsafe following a fire a few weeks ago.

Norfolk County authorities, stated, “Emergency services were alerted to the situation on the 10 block of Moulton Street shortly after 11:30 p.m. First responders identified a 1.5 story wood frame house fully engulfed in flames and initiated immediate defensive actions.”

Reports from the scene indicated that an individual was inside the property and refusing to exit, complicating the efforts of emergency services. The specifics concerning this barricaded individual remain unclear.

- Advertisement -

The man was eventually taken into custody and transported to a hospital for evaluation. His name has not been released to the public.

The incident is actively being investigated, and more information about the condition of the individual who was barricaded, as well as the extent of the damage to the property, is pending.

The event brings to light concerns about the security of abandoned properties and the hurdles emergency services face in such multifaceted situations.

Your Content is a publication centered around breaking news, trends, and true crime investigations. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

Musk Sues!

Musk Fights Back: Legal Action Against Misleading Hate Incident Reports

Contradicting recent assertions from certain politicians and non-profit organizations funded by George Soros, new statistics reveal an uptick in societal tolerance toward minority groups.

Rudy Giuliani’s Fulton County Mugshot Released

Rudy Giuliani’s mugshot has been publicly released as part of an ongoing Georgia probe into state felony charges.
Farewell Funk!

Wrestling Legend Terry Funk Passes Away

The professional wrestling community is grappling with the loss of Terry Funk, a seminal figure in the sport.
Trump Talk!

Carlson to Air Interview with Ex-President Trump Hours Before GOP Debate

Tucker Carlson, the anchor of the popular show "Tucker Carlson Tonight," has revealed that he will host an exclusive sit-down with former U.S. President Donald Trump.

About us

POLICIES

Support

Get In Touch

National Coverage

Global Coverage

#MeToo

Politics

Special Reports

Local

Coronavirus

Entertainment

CRIME & JUSTICE

PODCASTS

Your Scoop

COMING...

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Your Content, published by Original Media Group Corporation, is an educational not-for-profit media organization of artists and journalists incorporated in Pennsylvania.