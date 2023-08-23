Randolph Man Arrested After Multiple Fires Set During Police Standoff.

A male suspect was apprehended after an extended 8-hour face-off with law enforcement in Randolph, Massachusetts, Your Content has learned.

The individual is accused of breaking into a derelict residence at 11 Moulton St. and igniting it on three separate occasions during the standoff. The residence had been previously declared unsafe due to a fire that broke out weeks earlier.

As Your Content readers know, the Randolph police department issued a public warning about an “active situation” near Moulton Street, advising both drivers and walkers to avoid the area. The face-off commenced on Sunday evening when the suspect entered the residence, which had been previously marked as unsafe following a fire a few weeks ago.

Norfolk County authorities, stated, “Emergency services were alerted to the situation on the 10 block of Moulton Street shortly after 11:30 p.m. First responders identified a 1.5 story wood frame house fully engulfed in flames and initiated immediate defensive actions.”

Reports from the scene indicated that an individual was inside the property and refusing to exit, complicating the efforts of emergency services. The specifics concerning this barricaded individual remain unclear.

- Advertisement -

The man was eventually taken into custody and transported to a hospital for evaluation. His name has not been released to the public.

The incident is actively being investigated, and more information about the condition of the individual who was barricaded, as well as the extent of the damage to the property, is pending.

The event brings to light concerns about the security of abandoned properties and the hurdles emergency services face in such multifaceted situations.