Wrestling Legend Terry Funk Passes Away.

The professional wrestling community is grappling with the loss of Terry Funk, a seminal figure in the sport, Your Content has learned.

His daughter, Brandee Funk, confirmed the sad news, leaving fans and colleagues heartbroken. Funk was a guiding light and inspiration to many aspiring wrestlers.

With a career that spanned over half a century, Terry Funk was more than just a wrestler; he was a cornerstone in the realm of professional wrestling. His unique blend of athleticism, showmanship, and storytelling captivated fans and set a high bar for those who followed in his footsteps.

Close friend and fellow wrestler Mick Foley shared his grief on social media, stating, “Terry was not just a mentor and an idol to me, but also one of my dearest friends. He was the most extraordinary wrestler I’ve ever had the privilege to watch.”

Foley urged fans to revisit Funk’s matches and promos, adding, “We should all be grateful for the incredible contributions he made to wrestling and to our lives. There will never be another like him. Rest in peace, my cherished friend.”

Terry Funk is gone. I just talked to Terry’s daughter, Brandee, who gave me the awful news. He was my mentor, my idol, one of the closest friends. He was the greatest wrestler I ever saw.



If you get the chance, look up a Terry Funk match or a Terry Funk promo, and give thanks… pic.twitter.com/WwdFLwXqZ0 — Mick Foley (@foleyispod) August 23, 2023

Beyond his wrestling persona, Terry Funk was a devoted family man, survived by his daughter Brandee and other close family members. The outpouring of tributes from the wrestling world underscores the irreplaceable loss felt by many. While plans for a commemorative service are in the works, specifics have yet to be announced.

Terry Funk’s passing marks a significant moment in the history of professional wrestling. His indelible impact on the sport will continue to be felt and celebrated for years to come.

As the wrestling world awaits more information on how he will be memorialized, many are left pondering the sport’s future without one of its most defining figures.