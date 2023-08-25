Firefighter Suffers Line Of Duty Death After 38-Hour Shift in North Haven

Authorities in New Haven County have reported a firefighter’s death in the line of duty, which occurred in North Haven, Connecticut, Your Content is learning.

Reports indicate that Anthony Desimone, a 50-year-old firefighter, experienced a medical emergency after completing a 38-hour continuous shift.

Desimone was urgently taken to Yale Hospital, where he was subsequently pronounced dead. He had served the North Haven Fire Department for 23 years and also contributed his skills to other firefighting services during his career.

No additional details are available at this moment.