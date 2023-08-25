Gunfire Erupts on Cross Bronx Expressway, 1 in Critical Condition

The New York Police Department is actively investigating a shooting that occurred on a busy expressway in the Bronx, Your Content is learning.

Per early information from police radio communications, law enforcement arrived at the Cross Bronx Expressway and Jerome Avenue shortly after 11 p.m. tonight to confirm reports of gunfire.

Officers on the scene verified that shots had been fired and a substantial number of officers were dispatched to the area.

First responders from the Fire Department initiated CPR procedures on an individual who was injured in the event. According to police updates, the individual is in critical condition.

An aviation unit was also summoned to the area. The specific reason for the aviation request is not disclosed at this time.

In a subsequent update, police indicated that four suspects had left the scene in a vehicle. The vehicle description was a gray Toyota RAV4, also with Florida tags.

Due to the ongoing situation, all lanes on the Cross Bronx Expressway have been closed to traffic in both directions.

As of now, no arrests have been made, and no firearms have been retrieved from the scene.

This breaking news is still developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.