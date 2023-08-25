Justice Department Sues SpaceX for Alleged Hiring Bias Against Refugees.

The United States Justice Department has initiated a legal case against SpaceX, accusing the aerospace and space transportation giant of systematically excluding refugees and asylees from employment opportunities, Your Content has learned.

The United States Justice Department alleges that this exclusionary practice, which took place from September 2018 through May 2022, contravenes the U.S. Immigration and Nationality Act (INA).

SpaceX, a frontrunner in the aerospace and space exploration industry, has come under fire for its recruitment policies. The firm has previously stated in job advertisements and public declarations that it is constrained by federal “export control regulations” to hire only American citizens and those with green cards.

However, the Justice Department argues that these federal laws do not impose such limitations, and that individuals granted asylum or refugee status are equally eligible for employment under these regulations.

Kristen Clarke, the Assistant Attorney General for the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division, commented, “Our inquiry revealed that SpaceX did not adequately consider or employ refugees and asylees due to their citizenship status. We intend to hold SpaceX responsible for these unlawful employment practices through this legal action.”

The legal complaint details several ways in which SpaceX allegedly discriminated:

Discouraging refugees and asylees from applying by making public announcements and online posts that excluded them.

Failing to give due consideration to applications from refugees and asylees.

Rejecting qualified candidates based on their citizenship status.

Exclusively hiring U.S. citizens and green card holders from September 2018 to September 2020.

The job roles at SpaceX span a wide range, from welders and cooks to IT professionals and rocket scientists, suggesting that the alleged bias is not confined to specialized positions.

The legal action aims to secure fair treatment and back wages for refugees and asylees who were allegedly discriminated against. It also seeks to impose civil fines on SpaceX and mandate policy revisions to ensure the company’s future adherence to the INA.

Those who feel they have been subjected to such discrimination are urged to reach out to the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division’s Immigrant and Employee Rights Section.