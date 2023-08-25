Unknown Incident Leads to Lockdown at Max Security Prison ACI Cranston

Authorities in Providence County are currently dealing with an unspecified situation at the Adult Correctional Institutions (ACI) in Cranston, Rhode Island, we’ve learned tonight, Your Content is learning.
Based on early information from police dispatch communications, officers from the Rhode Island State Police and Cranston Police Department have arrived at the Maximum Security Section of ACI, located on the 1300 block of Pontiac Avenue. The incident came to light shortly after 9 p.m. this evening.
The facility has been fully locked down as a precautionary measure. Moreover, a full recall of all ACI guards and staff has been issued to manage the situation.
At the moment, further details about the nature of the incident or the condition of anyone inside the facility are not available.
This is a developing news update and will be revised as more information comes in.
