Joppatowne, MD — Authorities are investigating a shooting that has left multiple people dead, Your Content is learning. The shooting erupted before noon on Trimble Road in Joppatowne, Maryland.

Preliminary reports from the Harford County Police Department indicate that four people were shot at the location, three of whom were declared dead at the scene. The fourth victim, initially transported to the hospital, later succumbed to their injuries.

As of now, the circumstances surrounding the shooting remain unclear. Law enforcement is on-site conducting an investigation to determine the motive behind the tragic event. Further details will be released as they become available.

This is a developing story, and updates will be provided as more information is confirmed.