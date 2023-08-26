Saturday, August 26, 2023
Saturday, August 26, 2023
Saturday, August 26, 2023
Featured

Ex-Navy SEAL Who Killed Osama Bin Laden Arrested in Texas

By Your Content Staff

»

Published

»

Reading time: 1 Minutes
Modified

Sign up with Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or email us.

Robert J. O’Neill, a 47-year-old retired Navy SEAL who killed 9/11 architect Osama Bin Laden, has been arrested on misdemeanor charges in Frisco, Texas, Your Content has learned.

Released on a $3,500 bond on the same day, O’Neill faces charges of assault causing bodily injury and public intoxication.

Best known as a former member of SEAL Team 6, O’Neill gained nationwide recognition by stating that he was the one who killed Osama Bin Laden during a covert mission in Pakistan in 2011. He documented his experience in a 2017 memoir called “The Operator.” The U.S. government, however, has not verified his account.

Requests for comments from O’Neill went unanswered. Legal analyst Jane Smith commented, “Though the charges are misdemeanors, they could potentially affect how the public perceives him.”

At the time of his arrest, O’Neill was in Frisco to participate in a podcast recording at a local cigar lounge. This incident is not his first brush with legal or public scrutiny.

- Advertisement -

Previously, O’Neill faced DUI charges in Montana in 2016 charges which were later dismissed. He was also prohibited from flying on Delta Airlines in 2020 for failing to comply with mask mandates.

O’Neill has backed Armed Forces Brewing Co., a Virginia-based microbrewery, which generated buzz amid a sponsorship disagreement involving Bud Light and LGBTQ influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

The arrest in Texas marks another chapter in the turbulent public life of Robert J. O’Neill, who is renowned for his claimed involvement in a significant U.S. military operation.

With his release on bond, questions loom regarding the repercussions this could have on his reputation and future activities.

Your Content is a publication centered around breaking news, trends, and true crime investigations. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

Campus Horror!

4 Dead 2 Wounded in Jacksonville Shooting

A devastating active shooter event unfolded today close to Edward Waters University in Jacksonville, Florida, leaving four individuals deceased and two others wounded.
TV Legend!

‘The Price Is Right’ Legend Bob Barker Dead 99

The renowned TV personality Bob Barker, famous for hosting "The Price Is Right," has died at the age of 99.

Man Shot in Face During Daylight Shooting in Philadelphia

Philadelphia County authorities are currently addressing a shooting incident in Philadelphia.

4 Dead in Harford County Shooting

Authorities in Harford County are responding to reports of a multiple fatal shooting in Joppatowne, Maryland, new information reveals.

About us

POLICIES

Support

Get In Touch

National Coverage

Global Coverage

#MeToo

Politics

Special Reports

Local

Coronavirus

Entertainment

CRIME & JUSTICE

PODCASTS

Your Scoop

COMING...

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Your Content, published by Original Media Group Corporation, is an educational not-for-profit media organization of artists and journalists incorporated in Pennsylvania.