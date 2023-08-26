JACKSONVILLE, Fla.— As the investigation into the tragic shooting at a Dollar General store unfolds, the weapons brandished by the assailant have come into focus and Your Content can shed light on the chilling arsenal deployed in the racially motivated attack that left three lives lost.

The perpetrator’s choice of weaponry, a handgun and an AR-15-style rifle, each etched with Swastikas, has sent shockwaves through the community and amplified concerns over the motives behind the violence. The details of these arms were brought to public attention during a press conference held by law enforcement officials following the incident.

Sheriff T.K. Waters, addressing the media, minced no words in his assessment: “Plainly put, this shooting was racially motivated and he hated Black people.” This alarming revelation, coupled with the presence of these specific firearms, paints a disturbing picture of the attacker’s intentions.

The handgun, a compact yet lethal weapon, and the AR-15-style rifle, notorious for its widespread use in similar incidents, were wielded by the suspect as he carried out the tragic attack. The Swastikas emblazoned on both firearms serve as a chilling testament to the ideology underpinning the shooter’s actions.

The incident, which unfolded at a Dollar General store in Jacksonville, claimed the lives of three victims, all African American—two males and one female. The community continues to grapple with the shock and grief of the tragedy.

City officials, including Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan, expressed their outrage and sorrow in the aftermath of the shooting. “One shooting is too much, but these mass shootings are really hard to take,” Mayor Deegan lamented.

"The gunman in Jacksonville went to my daughter's campus first intent on a racially-motivated mass shooting," Tate disclosed.

“The gunman in Jacksonville went to my daughter’s campus first intent on a racially-motivated mass shooting,” Tate disclosed.

A mass shooting unfolded against the backdrop of the Dollar General store on Saturday, leaving the Jacksonville community in shock. Authorities have since declared the attack to be racially motivated, sending shockwaves throughout the city.