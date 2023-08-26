Man Shot in Face During Daylight Shooting in Philadelphia

Philadelphia County authorities are currently addressing a shooting incident in Philadelphia, Your Content is learning.

Based on preliminary details provided by police dispatch communications, law enforcement officers arrived at the scene on the 2300 block of Woodward Street shortly after 9 a.m. this morning. They found a man with a gunshot wound to his face.

The injured individual was immediately taken to Torresdale Hospital by police officers for medical attention.

Initial reports also point to a search for a younger male suspect, who was last seen wearing traditional black Muslim attire.

At this time, there are no further updates on the victim’s condition, nor have any suspects been identified.

No arrests have been made, and no weapons have been found as of yet.

__

This breaking news story is still developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.