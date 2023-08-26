NYPD Responds to Barricaded Individual with 2 Kids

Law enforcement in Kings County are currently addressing a situation involving a barricaded individual in Brooklyn, New York, Your Content is learning.

Initial reports from police radio communications reveal that officers were dispatched to the 3000 block of West 32nd Street earlier this morning, just after 9:15 a.m. Specialized units from Emergency Services were called in to manage a person who has barricaded themselves inside a building.

A subsequent update was received at about 10:47 a.m. today, indicating that two children are also present in the premises where the person is barricaded.

As of now, there are no further details about the wellbeing of the children or the individual.

There have been no arrests, and there is no information regarding the presence of weapons at the scene.

__

This situation is currently unfolding. More updates will follow.