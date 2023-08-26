JACKSONVILLE, Fla.— President Joe Biden has been briefed on the recent mass shooting that unfolded in Jacksonville, Florida, Your Content is first report. In the aftermath of the racially motivated attack that claimed three lives at a Dollar General store, the President received updates on the ongoing investigation.

“The President was briefed on the Jacksonville shooting.” White House officials said shortly after 8 p.m. Friday. “He also received updates on other shootings over the last 24 hours across the nation.”

The mass shooting—dubbed a hate crime—resulted in the tragic loss of three lives, all of African American descent.

City officials, including Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan, expressed their outrage and sorrow in the aftermath of the shooting. “One shooting is too much, but these mass shootings are really hard to take,” Mayor Deegan lamented.

As Your Content exclusively reported,ReShonda Tate, a distressed mother, has come forward with a chilling account of the gunman’s initial intent.

“The gunman in Jacksonville went to my daughter’s campus first intent on a racially-motivated mass shooting,” Tate disclosed.

Your Content readers was first to report a mass shooting unfolded against the backdrop of the Dollar General store on Saturday, leaving the Jacksonville community in shock. Authorities have since declared the attack to be racially motivated, sending shockwaves throughout the city.

The assailant’s motives, classified as racially driven, have underscored the pressing need for addressing both hate-fueled violence and broader issues of gun control.