Chapel Hill Associate Professor Zijie Yan Killed by Tailei Qi

Associate Professor Zijie Yan was identified as the victim in a fatal shooting at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Your Content has learned.

The assailant, graduate student Tailei Qi, has been apprehended by authorities. The campus was placed on lockdown as a precautionary measure.

North Carolina Suspected School Shooter Tailei Qi: What You Need to Know

The incident occurred on the UNC Chapel Hill campus, a public research university in North Carolina. The campus police received reports of an active shooter situation and immediately responded, placing the university on lockdown.

Associate Professor Zijie Yan was found dead at the scene, and Tailei Qi was taken into custody without further incident.

Tailei Qi, 34, is a Graduate Research Assistant and PhD Candidate in Mechanical Engineering at Louisiana State University. He was identified as the suspected shooter in the UNC Chapel Hill incident that left multiple people injured.

His motive behind the shooting remains unclear, and an investigation is currently underway. The lockdown has since been lifted, but the campus remains on high alert.

