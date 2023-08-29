3 Alarm House Fire in East Orange Leaves Multiple Firefighters Injured

East Orange, NJ — Authorities are responding to reports of a 3rd alarm house fire in East Orange, New Jersey, Your Content is learning.

The fire was initially reported shortly after 2 p.m. today at the intersection of Prospect Street and Renshaw Avenue.

According to preliminary details from police dispatch communications, firefighters were on scene at 2:32 p.m., reporting a working fire.

Just two minutes later, at 2:34 p.m., they requested a 2nd alarm for the blaze. By 2:37 p.m., officials reported that the house was heavily involved in the fire.

The situation escalated by 2:43 p.m., when Car 3 called for a 3rd alarm, indicating the severity of the heavily involved house fire.

Command units reported multiple injured firefighters at the scene. The specifics of the injuries are not yet known.

Law enforcement and fire departments are currently on-site, handling the situation and attending to the injured firefighters.

Further details will be released as they become available.

This is a developing breaking news story. It will be updated momentarily.