Bomb Threat Reported at Target Store in Monmouth County

Middletown, NJ — Authorities in Monmouth County are responding to reports of a bomb threat in Middletown, New Jersey, Your Content is learning.

The incident was reported at a Target store located on the 2100 block of New Jersey Route 35, sometime around 11 a.m. today.

According to preliminary details from police dispatch communications, Fire Department and Emergency Medical Services are currently staging at the scene. The county is also reporting several other threats in the area.

As of now, no injuries or damages have been reported. Law enforcement agencies are on-site conducting an investigation to assess the validity of the threat.

Further details will be released as they become available.

This is a developing breaking news story. It will be updated momentarily.