‘Chemical Agent’ Attack Reported in Middlesex County: Heavy Police Response

Clinton, CT — Authorities in Middlesex County are responding to reports of employees being attacked with ‘unknown chemical agents,’ Your Content is learning. The rapidly evolving incident unfolded in Clinton, Connecticut.

According to preliminary details from police dispatch communications, fire department units were on scene sometime shortly after 1 p.m. for an unknown chemical attack on employees.

Multiple Emergency Medical Service units also responded, but it remains unclear whether the substance was mace.

By 1:57 p.m., a decontamination process had been established at the scene, located on the 300 block of East Main Street. Middlesex Hospital in Saybrook also initiated their own decontamination protocol, preparing for the arrival of potential victims from the incident.

At 2:23 p.m., it was reported that appropriate state agencies were responding to both the incident site and the hospital in Saybrook to further assess and manage the situation.

This is a developing breaking news story. Further details will be released as they become available.