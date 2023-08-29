Wednesday, August 30, 2023
Emergency Evacuation at National Zoo Following Bomb Scare

Emergency Evacuation at National Zoo Following Bomb Scare.
Photo: Joy of Museums Tours/ WTOP

Washington D.C.’s Metropolitan Police Department is actively looking into a bomb scare at the Smithsonian National Zoological Park, Your Content has learned.

As a safety measure, the zoo has been cleared of all personnel and visitors. A specialized unit from the MPD has completed a security sweep and confirmed the absence of any hazardous substances.

Earlier today, an alert about a potential bomb threat led to the swift evacuation of the zoo.

This incident has heightened awareness about the need for robust security protocols at public venues that attract large gatherings.

An official close to the investigation stated: “We are committed to ensuring public safety and have acted promptly to address the situation. Our specialized unit has conducted a comprehensive search and found no dangerous materials.”

“The Zoo is temporarily closed due to a bomb threat. Reopening information will be posted when it becomes available.” National Zoo officials communicated via X. “All other Smithsonian museums are open. Out of an abundance of caution, staff and visitors have been evacuated as the Metropolitan Police Department investigates.”

All other Smithsonian facilities are operational. In line with safety protocols, we have evacuated staff and visitors while the MPD conducts its investigation.”

Although no dangerous substances were discovered, the inquiry is still in progress.All other Smithsonian establishments continue to welcome visitors.The zoo will stay closed for an unspecified period, with updates on reopening to be communicated through their official online platforms.

The ongoing investigation by the MPD continues to keep the National Zoological Park closed. While no dangerous materials were identified, the closure remains in effect until further updates. This event underscores the critical need for alertness and readiness in public areas.

It may also prompt a reevaluation of existing security arrangements at public institutions.

