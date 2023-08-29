Clark, NJ — Authorities in Union County are responding to reports of unusual police activity in Clark, New Jersey, at the Target store on Central Avenue, Your Content is learning.
Update 12:53 PM:. Police reports all search activities have concluded with negative results. Law enforcement units involved in the situation are expected to clear the area momentarily.
Initial Reports: The event started unfolding shortly after 11:30 a.m. today. Preliminary details based on police dispatch communications indicate that police began evacuating the Target store for an unknown reason. Command was established at the scene.
Minutes later, at around 11:34 a.m., Target staff conducted a roll call and requested that all police officers be removed from the location. Shortly afterward, police made a request for the county bomb squad to assist in the ongoing situation.
By 12:13 p.m., specialized units, including K9 units from both Essex and Union counties, were making entry to conduct a sweep of the building. Law enforcement remains on-site, and the situation is under active investigation.
Further details will be released as they become available.
__
This is a developing breaking news story. It will be updated momentarily.
When Your Content releases a news flash, it signifies an unfolding event that demands immediate public attention. This could range from a major traffic disruption due to a severe accident to an active emergency situation like a shooting. As the situation develops, if it merits broader coverage, we transition the story from a News Flash to Breaking News, and eventually, to its relevant category. News Flashes are promptly updated only when there's a crucial, real-time development. If a follow-up is necessary, we ensure a link back to the original flash for context. Readers should treat News Flashes as real-time alerts, understanding that the rapid pace of breaking events might lead to initial inaccuracies. While Your Content is committed to accuracy, the evolving nature of live news means details can change. Hence, it's advisable to await further confirmations before taking any action based on a news flash. Importantly, our news flashes are sourced directly from official channels like law enforcement or real-time police communications, not unverified tips.
News Flash on Your Content: What It Means
A news flash is a journalistic tool used to convey urgent and breaking events. The term itself underscores the urgency, suggesting that reporters are ready to "flash" or interrupt regular programming to bring you the latest. However, given the rapid nature of such news, details can evolve or change. It's always wise to approach news flashes as preliminary reports, awaiting further updates or confirmations for a complete picture.