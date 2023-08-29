Police Evacuate Target Store in Union County Due to Bomb Threat

Clark, NJ — Authorities in Union County are responding to reports of unusual police activity in Clark, New Jersey, at the Target store on Central Avenue, Your Content is learning.

Update 12:53 PM:. Police reports all search activities have concluded with negative results. Law enforcement units involved in the situation are expected to clear the area momentarily.

Initial Reports: The event started unfolding shortly after 11:30 a.m. today. Preliminary details based on police dispatch communications indicate that police began evacuating the Target store for an unknown reason. Command was established at the scene.

Minutes later, at around 11:34 a.m., Target staff conducted a roll call and requested that all police officers be removed from the location. Shortly afterward, police made a request for the county bomb squad to assist in the ongoing situation.

By 12:13 p.m., specialized units, including K9 units from both Essex and Union counties, were making entry to conduct a sweep of the building. Law enforcement remains on-site, and the situation is under active investigation.

Further details will be released as they become available.

This is a developing breaking news story. It will be updated momentarily.