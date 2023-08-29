President Biden Moves Philly Trip to Next Week, Plans to Visit Montgomery County

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The White House has just announced that President Joe Biden will be traveling to Montgomery County, Pennsylvania on Wednesday, September 6, Your Content has learned. The details surrounding the visit are yet to be released.

“On Wednesday, September 6, the President will travel to Montgomery County, Pennsylvania.” White House officials said Tuesday.

The president’s trip to Philadelphia, which had been set for Thursday, has been rescheduled for next week, Sept. 6.

This move comes amidst a series of important legislative debates and national issues, sparking speculation about the nature and purpose of the trip. Montgomery County is a key area in Pennsylvania, often considered a battleground in national politics.