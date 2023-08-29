School Bomb Threat at John F. Kennedy High School in Silver Spring, MD

Silver Spring, MD — Authorities in Montgomery County are responding to reports of a school bomb threat in Maryland, Your Content is learning.

The incident unfolded on the 1900 block of Randolph Road in Silver Spring, sometime shortly after 9 a.m. today.

According to preliminary details from police dispatch communications, Montgomery County Police and Fire Departments are currently checking the validity of a bomb threat that was called in via phone at John F. Kennedy High School. Students at the school are advised to shelter in place while the investigation is underway.

As of this time, no additional information is available regarding the threat itself or any suspects. Law enforcement is actively involved in securing the premises and ensuring the safety of the students and staff.

Further details will be released as they become available.

