Three Hospitalized After Home Invasion, Shooting in Wilmington, NC

WILMINGTON, NC—Authorities are responding to reports of a multiple shooting following a home invasion robbery in New Hanover County, North Carolina, Your Content is learning.

The incident took place sometime shortly after 9 p.m. tonight on the 400 block of Rutledge Drive in Wilmington, North Carolina.

According to preliminary details from police dispatch communications, units arrived on scene to find three individuals shot. All three victims were immediately transported to a local hospital for medical treatment.

The perpetrators involved in the incident are reported to have fled the scene in a vehicle. Law enforcement is currently working to identify and locate the suspects.

As this is a developing situation, additional information will be provided as it becomes available from official sources.

