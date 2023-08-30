PHILADELPHIA—Authorities are responding to reports of a bank robbery in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Your Content is learning.

The incident occurred at Citizens Bank, located on the 100 block of Franklin Mills Boulevard, sometime shortly after 12 p.m. today.

Preliminary details from police dispatch communications indicate that the robbery was committed by a white or Hispanic male, approximately 6’0″ in height with a thin build and a low haircut.

The suspect was reportedly wearing a light blue shirt at the time of the incident. He implied that he had a weapon, although none was visibly displayed.

Money has been confirmed as taken from the bank.

As of now, law enforcement officers are on-site conducting an investigation to identify the suspect and his whereabouts.

Further details will be released as they become available.

__

This is a developing breaking news story. It will be updated momentarily.