PHILADELPHIA—Authorities are responding to reports of a bank robbery in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Your Content is learning.
The incident occurred at Citizens Bank, located on the 100 block of Franklin Mills Boulevard, sometime shortly after 12 p.m. today.
Preliminary details from police dispatch communications indicate that the robbery was committed by a white or Hispanic male, approximately 6’0″ in height with a thin build and a low haircut.
The suspect was reportedly wearing a light blue shirt at the time of the incident. He implied that he had a weapon, although none was visibly displayed.
Money has been confirmed as taken from the bank.
As of now, law enforcement officers are on-site conducting an investigation to identify the suspect and his whereabouts.
Further details will be released as they become available.
__
This is a developing breaking news story. It will be updated momentarily.
When Your Content releases a news flash, it signifies an unfolding event that demands immediate public attention. This could range from a major traffic disruption due to a severe accident to an active emergency situation like a shooting. As the situation develops, if it merits broader coverage, we transition the story from a News Flash to Breaking News, and eventually, to its relevant category. News Flashes are promptly updated only when there's a crucial, real-time development. If a follow-up is necessary, we ensure a link back to the original flash for context. Readers should treat News Flashes as real-time alerts, understanding that the rapid pace of breaking events might lead to initial inaccuracies. While Your Content is committed to accuracy, the evolving nature of live news means details can change. Hence, it's advisable to await further confirmations before taking any action based on a news flash. Importantly, our news flashes are sourced directly from official channels like law enforcement or real-time police communications, not unverified tips.
News Flash on Your Content: What It Means
A news flash is a journalistic tool used to convey urgent and breaking events. The term itself underscores the urgency, suggesting that reporters are ready to "flash" or interrupt regular programming to bring you the latest. However, given the rapid nature of such news, details can evolve or change. It's always wise to approach news flashes as preliminary reports, awaiting further updates or confirmations for a complete picture.