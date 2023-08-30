Wednesday, August 30, 2023
Judge Dismisses Wyoming Sorority’s Transgender Lawsuit

Judge Dismisses Wyoming Sorority's Transgender Lawsuit.

Wyoming U.S District Judge Alan Johnson has dismissed a lawsuit brought forth by six sorority sisters from the University of Wyoming, Your Content has learned.

The plaintiffs had sued to prevent a transgender woman, Artemis Langford, from living in their sorority house, citing allegations of sexual harassment. Johnson ruled that “the court will not define a ‘woman’ today.”

The case emerges at a time when the nation is embroiled in discussions around gender identity, inclusivity, and the rights of transgender individuals in social organizations and public spaces. The University of Wyoming, located in Laramie, has found itself at the center of this legal tussle.

The six sorority sisters filed the lawsuit after Langford, a 6’2″ transgender woman, was permitted to join their sorority house.

Refusing to define the word 'woman' the biggest cop-out

“The court will not define a ‘woman’ today,” stated Wyoming U.S District Judge Alan Johnson, indicating the court’s hesitation to become a decision-making body on questions of gender identity.

The plaintiffs’ primary argument centered around an incident where they alleged that Langford watched girls change while sporting an erection through her leggings while in their presence. They cited this as grounds for concern about their safety and as the basis for their lawsuit.

Judge Johnson’s ruling did not go into the details of this allegation but was clear in stating that the court would not define what constitutes being a woman in this case.

The dismissal of the lawsuit brings forth many unresolved questions about the intersection of transgender rights and concerns around safety and inclusivity in social organizations, such as sororities. The judge’s decision to not “define a ‘woman'” leaves room for continued debate and possible future litigation.

As the nation continues to discuss and define the evolving boundaries of gender identity, this case adds another layer to the ongoing dialogue.

