Armed and Dangerous: Convicted Killer Escapes Chester County Jail

Pocopson Township, PA — Authorities in Chester County are responding to reports of an inmate escape in Pennsylvania.

Preliminary details from police reveal that at sometime around 8:00 a.m today, Danelo Cavalcante, a prison inmate, escaped from Chester County Prison. A search of the prison and surrounding area is currently ongoing.

The subject is described as a Brazilian male, light-skinned, 34 years old, 5-foot tall, and weighing 120 lbs. He has shaggy black curly hair and brown eyes. At the time of his escape, Cavalcante was seen wearing a white t-shirt, gray shorts, and white sneakers.

All residents within a six-mile radius of the prison have been notified of the escape. Chester County Detectives, along with the Pennsylvania State Police, are conducting a county-wide search for the individual.

Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan stated, “Danelo Cavalcante is considered an extremely dangerous man. We are asking for the public’s help in locating him. He was last seen walking on Wawaset Road in Pocopson Township around 9:40 a.m. wearing a white t-shirt, gray shorts, and white sneakers. The defendant is also wanted for a 2017 murder in Brazil. If you see this individual, do not approach him. Call 911 immediately.”

The prison officials are also conducting an internal investigation to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the escape. Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Danelo Cavalcante is urged to call 9-1-1 immediately.

Cavalcante was convicted of first-degree murder on August 16, 2023, for the fatal stabbing of his 33-year-old former girlfriend in April 2021. He was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole last week.

Further information will be provided by Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan at 2:00 p.m. today at the Pocopson Township Building.